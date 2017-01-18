Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family Home and Social Sciences
BYU graduate Sarah Loose returned to BYU to teach in the School of Family Home and Social Sciences. Her research focused on civic humanism and politics in Renaissance Italy.
Daniel Kay, the newest professor in the Psychology Department, researches sleep to understand the relationship between mood disorders and insomnia. He wants his research to help develop therapeutic and preventative treatments for insomnia and mood disorders.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
BYU Academic Vice President Brent Webb received the Heat Transfer Memorial Award from The American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Webb is one of three honorees to receive this award in 2016. He attributes his success, in part, to BYU.
- BYU professors Michael Scott and Kevin Tew worked with colleagues at other schools to publish a new study on a more accurate system for early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of prostate cancer. The study was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Marriott School of Management
- The BYU Marriott School hosted nine teams from six universities for the 2016 Business Language Case Competition. BYU’s Chinese team placed first in their language category.
- The BYU Romney Institute of Public Management awarded Steve Thacker the 2016 N. Dale Wright Alumnus of the Year award. Thacker is the city manager for Centerville, Utah.
David O. McKay School of Education
- Erik Carter, a special education professor at Vanderbilt University, visited BYU to talk about inclusive education for students with autism and other intellectual disabilities. In his research he discovered students were more engaged in small groups than in one-on-one situations.
College of Humanities
- Father Gregory Haake, a guest lecturer from the University of Notre Dame, spoke about the relationship between religion and the right to rule in 16th-century France. He talked about a series of documents called the “Épître,” a copy of which is in the BYU’s Special Collections.
BYU professor Orlando Alba talked about the different Spanish dialects in the Caribbean for the Annual Barker Lecture in Language and Linguistics.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- Cat DeLong and Micah Wilkes, creative directors for BYU’s AdLab, spent November creating 30 creative brands. Their project, Brandsgiving, was featured in AdWeek.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
- BYU alumnus Stephen Scott was named the Utah Valley Educator of the Week by the Daily Herald. Scott currently teaches math at Provo High School.
- Geology graduate students Scott Meek and Trevor Tuttle won first place in the Society of Exploration Geophysics International Student Challenge Bowl. They competed in three rounds and beat out 16 teams from 16 different countries.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- Aaron Nielson, from BYU’s law school, co-authored a paper about Chevron in the University of Chicago Law Review. They titled the paper “Chevron Step One-and-a-Half.
- BYU Law professor J. Clifton Fleming Jr. worked with two professors, one from Harvard Law School and one from University of Texas at Austin-School of Law, to write a paper about Research and development tax incentives. It was published in the Tax Law Review, Vol. 69.