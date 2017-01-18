Experiencing the Sundance Film Festival as a student

The Sundance Film Festival is the largest independent film festival in the nation, attracting nearly 50,000 people every year. This year’s festival, its 39th iteration, runs from January 19th to the 29th. While it can be a pricey adventure for some, there are many different options for students to get the best of what the Sundance Film Festival offers, and at great prices.

Choose the right theaters

While everyone should get the whole Park City experience, that doesn’t mean students need to see a movie there. Oftentimes, the Park City screenings are the ones that sell out the fastest. One way to ensure a ticket is to look at the other theaters and screenings in Provo and Salt Lake City. For BYU students, the closest option is the Sundance Mountain Resort screening held in an auditorium right next to the Sundance ski hill. Other theaters include the Tower Theater, Salt Lake Public Library, and the Broadway Theaters in Salt Lake City.

Explore Park City for free

The Sundance Film Festival is more than just sitting and watching movies. Park City is the center hub of the festival and the atmosphere around Main Street is electric. Restaurants, shopping and parties (if you’re on the list) are all available, but it won’t cost anything to walk up, down and around Park City to feel the energetic vibe. You may even spot a celebrity or two. Because parking is crowded, a Sundance shuttle service provides free transportation around the city.