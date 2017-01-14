Broadhead dominates in victory over San Diego

Cassie Broadhead played aggressively and scored a career-high to lead BYU women’s basketball to a win over San Diego 81-63 at the Marriott Center on Saturday.

“I think you’re seeing a kid, in front of your eyes, become a star with Cassie,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “She played an outstanding game tonight. But, great team effort. Makenzi did her job, as she normally does for us, and Kalani rebounded it – was a great presence. And my bench is getting better.”

Broadhead played 40 minutes of the game, scoring 30 points and pulling in 7 rebounds. The Cougars played hard all around, with Pulsipher and Purcell scoring in the double digits with 18 and 15 points, respectively.

The Cougars started the game hot with a 3-point shot from Pulsipher, who was hard to stop throughout the game.

The Toreros played strong offense, but the Cougars countered with zone defense from the start of the game.

“The reason we played zone, was that they like to drive the ball,” Broadhead said. “So the main strategy of the game was to pack the paint and be active with our hands.”

As San Diego pushed, BYU pushed back with Purcell, who dominated in the paint with six defensive rebounds and four steals.

San Diego fought for a comeback in the last quarter, but was held off as the Cougars retained their lead until the buzzer.

BYU women’s basketball will travel to Malibu, CA to play against Pepperdine on Thursday, Jan. 19th.