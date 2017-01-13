New BYU women’s assistant soccer coach hired

BYU announced Friday morning that Brent Anderson has been hired as an assistant women’s soccer coach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brent to our BYU soccer family,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “He comes with tremendous experience at the Division I level having built the program at Utah Valley. I look forward to incorporating his perspective and new ideas that will help continue to build our program and develop our student athletes at the highest level.”

Anderson joins BYU after 11 seasons at Utah Valley University, where he compiled a 110-101-13 record as head coach. In 2015, he lead the Wolverines to a 14-win season, a Western Athletic Conference tournament championship and their first NCAA tournament bid.

“I am humbled by this new opportunity and excited about the prospect of working with coach Rockwood,” Anderson said. “Jennifer has built a successful and accomplished program and I’m hoping to contribute positively to its success.”

Anderson’s hiring comes after former BYU associate head coach Chris Watkins was hired as the new Gonzaga women’s head soccer coach on Dec. 12, 2016.

Before assuming his role as head coach at UVU, Anderson was an assistant coach at Utah State, his alma mater. As a student, he played goalkeeper for the Aggies.