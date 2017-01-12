Hatch, Vasconcelos selected in NWSL Draft

Former BYU women’s soccer stars Ashley Hatch and Michele Vasconcelos were selected in the National Women’s Soccer League College Draft on Thursday afternoon.

Hatch was drafted second overall by the North Carolina Courage (formerly the Western New York Flash) and Vasconcelos was drafted No. 11 overall by the Chicago Red Stars.

Hatch scored 47 goals in her BYU women’s soccer career, including 19 last season and was a National Soccer Coaches Association of America First Team All-American in 2016. Vasconcelos was the West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2016 and an NSCAA Academic All-American.

The NWSL was founded in 2012.