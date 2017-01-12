BYU finishes at No. 5 in Learfield Directors’ Cup fall rankings

BYU ranked No. 5 in the final fall 2016-17 Division I Learfield Directors’ Cup. The finish tied the best in school history.

BYU was the highest ranked West Coast Conference school and ranked above any American, Big 12, Big East, Ivy League, Mountain West or SEC school.

BYU totaled 312.5 points in the Cup, falling behind just four other schools. Stanford took the first place with 504.5 points, UCLA came in second with 348 points, North Carolina finished with 345 points and Wisconsin at had 324.

The Cup was developed between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today. The points are awarded to each school based on the school’s finish in its respective NCAA tournament

Points for the schools are earned through five sports. BYU’s points came from men’s cross country, women’s cross country, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and football.

The men’s cross country team earned the most points at 72, after earning the WCC title and finishing in seventh place in the NCAA Championships. Women’s cross country earned 67.5 points after placing 10th at nationals. Women’s soccer earned 64 points after making it to the third round of the NCAA Tournament and winning their fifth consecutive WCC title. The women’s volleyball team earned 64 points after winning the WCC title and earning their fifth consecutive trip to the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. The football team added the final 45 points after winning the Poinsettia Bowl and finishing 26th overall in the Directors’ Cup football standings.

The Directors’ Club Committee is reviewing the scoring structure and will finalized the new structure before the first winter sport standings are released on March 23.