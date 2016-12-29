 The legacy of LaVell Edwards – The Daily Universe

The legacy of LaVell Edwards

LaVell Edwards speaks during halftime of a BYU football game. (Universe Archives)
LaVell Edwards speaks during halftime of a BYU football game. (Universe Archives)

For more coverage on the passing of LaVell Edwards, click here. For social media’s reaction, click here. For BYUtv’s Kathy Aiken’s remembering, click here.

Nate Cunningham

Nate Cunningham is the sports editor for the Daily Universe. He previously worked as a reporter covering the BYU basketball team. You can follow Nate on Twitter @NW_Cunningham

Archives