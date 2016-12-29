Social media reacts to passing of BYU football coach LaVell Edwards

LaVell Edwards speaks with former players during a football game in Provo. (Universe Archives)

LaVell Edwards is interviewed after BYU moved from the Mountain West Conference. (Universe Archives)

LaVell Edwards speaks to the Cougars at practice during his head coaching tenure. (Universe Archives)

LaVell Edwards passed away today at age 86. He was surrounded by his wife Patti and his family.

Edwards led BYU football to 257 wins and the 1984 National Championship. He coached 11 consensus All-Americans and was known for his stoic sideline demeanor.

“I love LaVell Edwards. He came into my life, and the lives of many others, at just the right time,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said. “I had the influence of a great coach, a wonderful person, a disciple of Christ, a loyal family man and a true friend, from the day I met him until the day he passed away. LaVell had a pure heart. He was the dream coach of every parent. His example will forever be with me and I will strive to live a life of love as he always did.”

The Cougars had never been to bowl game prior to Edwards’ hiring. He led them to 22 of them.

“I was saddened to hear that LaVell passed away this morning,” BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake said. “My thoughts and prayers are with Patti and his entire family. As I have expressed many times, LaVell had a tremendous impact on me, not only as a player and as a coach, but even more importantly as a person. That is LaVell. He had an impact on so many lives, and not just as coach but as a person. So many people – players, coaches, fans, the entire BYU family, coaching colleagues and opponents – will tell you they are a better person because of him, and I’m definitely one of them. We all love LaVell and appreciate the amazing legacy he leaves with each of us.”

Shortly after news broke of his passing, fans, coaches, players and media reacted on social media.

LaVell Edwards was loyalist coach I ever met. Had lucrative offers elsewhere but stayed at BYU. Never moved from 1st Provo house he bought. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 29, 2016

Sorry to hear of Lavell Edwards passing. True mentor and friend. His personal influence will be with me forever. — Bronco Mendenhall (@UVACoachBronco) December 29, 2016

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Lavell Edwards. A true football legend. He will be greatly missed! — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 29, 2016

In 1973 LaVell Edwards hired my dad @ BYU. His only coaching experience was 1 yr as a HC in high school. Forever grateful to this great man — Fred Whittingham Jr. (@FWhittinghamJr) December 29, 2016

Heard on #BYUSN "He didn't tell you to go live a good life. He made you want to." – @TMatich on LaVell Edwards memory — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) December 29, 2016

Steve Young on the man he said, "Could not have lived a better life," LaVell Edwards. #BYUSN #BYUhttps://t.co/j8fzsWy2eY — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) December 29, 2016

Statement from BYU President Kevin J Worthen on the passing of legendary coach LaVell Edwards. pic.twitter.com/2PH7jfh2SR — BYU (@BYU) December 29, 2016

BYU’s LaVell Edwards passes away at the age of 86 https://t.co/v6n3yfrStP pic.twitter.com/h2tgux6w0j — BYU Football (@BYUfootball) December 29, 2016

So sad to hear about my Coach LaVell Edwards passing. What an impact he made on so many athletes at BYU. Thanks for the memories coach! — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) December 29, 2016

Sad to hear the passing of BYU LEGEND LaVell Edwards #RIP You will be missed 🙏🏼https://t.co/RfrCYHMntL — Alani Fua (@bigdaddyFUA) December 29, 2016

LaVell Edwards ..a coaching icon, and a man of class on and off the field. I am one sad man .

GodBless — Craig Bolerjack (@BuckleUpBoler) December 29, 2016

"Someone once said that I'm actually a happy guy. I just never told my face. I guess that's probably true." -LaVell Edwards #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 29, 2016

Steve Young on LaVell Edwards:

"I think it was a gift from God to see people better than themselves. He had a vision for what you could be." — Spencer Linton (@Spencer_Linton) December 29, 2016

RIP to a football legend. LaVell Edwards has never gotten enough credit for his impact on football. https://t.co/4fUJHJw70h — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 29, 2016

I'll always love you Lavell Edwards! You were my mentor, my friend and my hero.

Thanks for believing in me & loving me.

I miss you already. — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) December 29, 2016

I was fortunate enough to speak w/ former BYU coach LaVell Edwards for the Andy Reid feature. They were still close: https://t.co/wVcIjq0WSu pic.twitter.com/XU0JnOWzgD — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) December 29, 2016

I first met LaVell Edwards at this parking spot, just over 32 yrs ago. My encounter there was emblematic of the man. pic.twitter.com/cq482Hxt2U — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) December 29, 2016