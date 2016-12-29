Social media reacts to passing of BYU football coach LaVell Edwards

LaVell Edwards passed away today at age 86. He was surrounded by his wife Patti and his family.
Edwards led BYU football to 257 wins and the 1984 National Championship. He coached 11 consensus All-Americans and was known for his stoic sideline demeanor.
“I love LaVell Edwards. He came into my life, and the lives of many others, at just the right time,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said. “I had the influence of a great coach, a wonderful person, a disciple of Christ, a loyal family man and a true friend, from the day I met him until the day he passed away. LaVell had a pure heart. He was the dream coach of every parent. His example will forever be with me and I will strive to live a life of love as he always did.”
The Cougars had never been to bowl game prior to Edwards’ hiring. He led them to 22 of them.
“I was saddened to hear that LaVell passed away this morning,” BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake said. “My thoughts and prayers are with Patti and his entire family. As I have expressed many times, LaVell had a tremendous impact on me, not only as a player and as a coach, but even more importantly as a person. That is LaVell. He had an impact on so many lives, and not just as coach but as a person. So many people – players, coaches, fans, the entire BYU family, coaching colleagues and opponents – will tell you they are a better person because of him, and I’m definitely one of them. We all love LaVell and appreciate the amazing legacy he leaves with each of us.”
Shortly after news broke of his passing, fans, coaches, players and media reacted on social media.