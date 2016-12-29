Legendary BYU football head coach LaVell Edwards dies at 86

Longtime BYU head football coach, LaVell Edwards has passed away. He was 86-years old.

Edwards spent 38 years as a coach for the Cougars, including 29 years as head coach. He won 257 games in Provo and captured the 1984 National Championship. He won nine games or more in a season 16 times and seven bowl games. Edwards led the Cougars to 19 conference titles between the Western Athletic Conference and the Mountain West Conference.

Edwards was an offensive innovator with the Cougars. At a time when most NCAA football teams were relying on a strong rushing attack, Edwards utilized the passing game.

His teams led the nation in passing offense eight times and in total offense five times under six different All-American quarterbacks.

Edwards was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.