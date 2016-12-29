Elder Bruce D. Porter of the Seventy dies at 64

Elder Bruce D. Porter of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Seventy died at age 64 on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

He death was due to a pulmonary infection that developed within the previous weeks.

Porter was serving as the President of the Europe East Area until early December, according to a statement made by the LDS Church.

The General Authority Seventy was serving in a position at Church headquarters since being released as an Area President.

“Our gratitude, thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Susan, and their family. We are profoundly grateful for the valiant service he offered to the very end of his life. He will be greatly missed,” said the statement by the church.