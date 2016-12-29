Career sportscaster Kathy Aiken: Remembering LaVell Edwards

The memory feels like yesterday.

It was November 18, 2000, LaVell Edward’s final home game as BYU’s long-time

football coach. The Cougars defeated New Mexico 37-13.

But I remember little of the game itself.

Most memorable to me was the privilege of standing just feet from the football legend in a pregame ceremony. Gordon B. Hinckley, then president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, made the big announcement: Cougar Stadium would be re-named “LaVell Edwards Stadium.”

LaVell’s legs nearly buckled as the crowd erupted. Patti, his beautiful wife,

put her hand to her mouth. Like the more than 60,000 fans, the Edwards were thrilled and I would guess somewhat surprised.

I was honored to get a photo with LaVell on the sideline after the game. That picture sits in my home to this day.

I also suspect LaVell was somewhat uncomfortable with the stadium name change. He was always one to pass praise and credit to others. He was the epitome of genuine kindness. He became one of the great sports icons in Utah, yet spoke as politely to a stranger as he did to the powerful. The two-time National Football Coach of the Year, who took BYU’s football program from mediocre to national prominence, was as humble a man as one could ever meet.

So today’s news that he passed away at the age of 86 has so many who knew him in mourning, including me.

I was one of the first female sportscasters in Utah when I first met LaVell. He treated me like a veteran, even when I was young and surrounded by journalists who had much more experience. He always had a compliment for me, something for which I was always grateful. Though he never knew this, he was instrumental in my early career, and I will always be grateful for that as well.

Unlike today, when many coaches have little time to give to the media, LaVell always seemed willing to give a good sound bite. He was old school. I miss that.

Today on BYU TV’s Sports Nation, former BYU quarterback Steve Young struggled with his emotions as he simply said, “I love him.” These are words so many will be uttering today and in years to come.

Current BYU football coach Kalani Sitake may have said it best about his former coach: “LaVell not only changed the program, but he changed a lot of lives.”

Mine was one of them.

Thank you, LaVell.