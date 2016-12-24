LDS missionary dies from car accident

Elder Nofo-I-Lelenga Latu from the Auckland New Zealand Tamaki Stake, Clover Park Ward along with three other missionaries serving in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission were involved in a car accident on Friday, Dec. 23.

Three missionaries are currently being treated for minor injuries but Elder Latu, 19, died of injuries he sustained from the accident, according to Church Spokesman Eric Hawkins.

“We pray for the family and loved ones of Elder Latu. May they be comforted and sustained in their time of mourning and loss,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said there are no additional details regarding the accident being provided at this time.

This death marks the fourth death of a young, full-time LDS missionary in 2016, according to Hawkins.