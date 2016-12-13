Judge issues injunction against Utah video-on-demand service

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against a Provo-based video-on-demand service accused of copyright violations.

The Deseret News reports that on Monday, a Central District Court of California judge ruled that while the lawsuit against VidAngel is being decided, the streaming company must discontinue its video streaming.

Disney, Twentieth Century Fox, Lucasfilm and Warner Bros. studios filed a lawsuit this summer against VidAngel claiming the streaming website circumvents protection measures on DVDs and Blue-ray discs to make unauthorized copies and stream its content to its customers.

VidAngel CEO Neal Harmon said in a statement that the injunction is disappointing but his company will continue to fight for the chance to offer video streaming services.

VidAngel allows customers to edit videos to remove content such as violence and sex.