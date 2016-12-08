Temple Square to host holiday events

Temple Square will host a variety of memorable events to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s this holiday season.
There will be Christmas lights, nativity displays and free performances on Temple Square. Many ticketed events will be available, with performers such as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and LDS violinist Jenny Oaks Baker.
Free performances from choral and musical groups
Performers include high school and collegiate student musical groups from Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. More specific information about who will perform and when can be found at online and then by clicking Temple Square Performances in the right column. You can also view this pamphlet on the lds.org website for information.
Tuesdays through Sundays at 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. (Nov. 26 through Dec. 23).
Tuesdays through Sundays at 6:00, 7:00 or 8:00 p.m. (Nov. 26 through Dec. 23).
Mondays through Fridays at 12:00 and 1:00 p.m. (Nov. 28 through Dec. 22).
Various days at 12:00 or 4:00 p.m. between Nov. 26 and Dec. 22.
Mondays through Saturdays at 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. (Nov. 26 through Dec. 23).
This is a musical play based on the birth and resurrection of Christ. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 and 10: The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Orchestra at Temple Square Christmas Concerts:
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will reprise its popular Christmas concert at 8 p.m. each of these nights in the Conference Center. This year’s concert will feature tenor Rolando Villazón. Tickets for this event have already been distributed. However, those without tickets may wait in a stand-by line at the North Gate of Temple Square.
New Year’s Eve Events
There will be free activities and entertainment on Temple Square Dec. 29-31 as part of Salt Lake City’s EVE Winterfest. EVE passes are not required for the events located on Temple Square.
Thursday, Dec. 29:
Friday, Dec. 30:
Winter Wonderland Concert; Assembly Hall
This concert will feature the Mapleton Chorale, pianist Jed Moss, vocalists Kelly and Laura Griffiths and tenor trio Stone Deep.
Saturday, December 31:
There will be a Sing-along of Broadway show tunes in the Assembly Hall.
Performers in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building:
-5:30 p.m. Herbert Klopfer will perform piano prelude in the lobby
-6:00 p.m. SunShade ‘n’ Rain: A nostalgic musical journey with world-renowned entertainers in the lobby
-6:45 p.m. Autumn Sky: Country, gospel and pop music in the lobby
-7:30 p.m. The 4 Hims: This barbershop quartet of brothers will perform in the Empire Room
-7:30 p.m. Jim Jensen: Accordian entertainer Jensen will perform in the Bonneville Room
-8:10 p.m. “On the Air”: Nostalgic radio music of the 1940s in the lobby
-8:55 p.m. Justin and Cecily Bills: Broadway show tunes in the Empire Room
-8:55 p.m. Andrew Wiscombe: One-man band performer will play in the Bonneville Room
-9:30 p.m. Craig and Tamilisa Miner: Husband-and-wife bluegrass duo in the lobby
-10:15 p.m. Cherie Call: Singer-songwriter Call will perform in the Empire Room
-10:15 p.m. Shilaylee: Shilaylee will perform Irish and American folk music in the Bonneville Room
-10:50 p.m. Vocalist Valaura Arnold & the Preston Lloyd Jazz Band: This group will bring jazz and big band favorites to the lobby
Tabernacle – variety of performers:
-6:00 p.m. Brandon Clayton will play an upbeat and energetic organ prelude
-6:30 p.m. The One Voice Children’s Choir with director Masa Fukuda will perform.
-7:15 p.m. Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four: America’s LDS violinist and her
family will perform
-8:00 p.m. Broadway at the Tab: This performance features several local talented theater performers
-8:45 p.m. Ultimi, tenor trio: Isaac Hurtado, Brian Stucki and Tyler Nelson
-9:30 p.m. Octappella: The popular a cappella recording group will perform
-10:15 p.m. bless4: Vocal and dance pop recording group of four siblings from Japan will perform their chart-topping hits