Temple Square to host holiday events

Performers in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building:

-5:30 p.m. Herbert Klopfer will perform piano prelude in the lobby

-6:00 p.m. SunShade ‘n’ Rain: A nostalgic musical journey with world-renowned entertainers in the lobby

-6:45 p.m. Autumn Sky: Country, gospel and pop music in the lobby

-7:30 p.m. The 4 Hims: This barbershop quartet of brothers will perform in the Empire Room

-7:30 p.m. Jim Jensen: Accordian entertainer Jensen will perform in the Bonneville Room

-8:10 p.m. “On the Air”: Nostalgic radio music of the 1940s in the lobby

-8:55 p.m. Justin and Cecily Bills: Broadway show tunes in the Empire Room

-8:55 p.m. Andrew Wiscombe: One-man band performer will play in the Bonneville Room

-9:30 p.m. Craig and Tamilisa Miner: Husband-and-wife bluegrass duo in the lobby

-10:15 p.m. Cherie Call: Singer-songwriter Call will perform in the Empire Room

-10:15 p.m. Shilaylee: Shilaylee will perform Irish and American folk music in the Bonneville Room

-10:50 p.m. Vocalist Valaura Arnold & the Preston Lloyd Jazz Band: This group will bring jazz and big band favorites to the lobby