Provo city council puts off eminent domain decision until Jan. 3

After Graves spoke, the council heard from landowners who would be affected. First to speak was DeAnna McCoard, mother of the McCoard family and part owner of the McCoard family farm and Sunshine Greenhouses.

McCoard shared the history of the Sunshine Greenhouses. She moved to Provo after going through a divorce. She bought five and a half acres of land and decided to use the botany degree she had received from BYU to support her family.

“It’s not been an easy business,” McCoard said. “It’s been hard.”

McCoard built a successful business for herself and trained her children to take over. Her sons Paul and Harry now run and operate different aspects of the business.

DeAnna McCoard lives on the edge of her property. The Lakeview Parkway, according to McCoard, would be in her front yard.

“Dave Graves told me he would never take my house,” McCoard said. “I just can’t believe you would do this to me.”

She finished her statement by pleading with the council to not build the road, which she believes is unnecessary.

McCoard’s son Paul spoke next. He first addressed the fact there has been no offer of compensation for loss of revenue. The Lakeview Parkway would cut right through the land where the McCoards hold their fall festival, rendering the McCoards unable to hold the fall festival ever again.

“I hate to see these very productive fields turned into weed patches,” Paul McCoard said, “This road does drastically affect our business.”

Paul McCoard also said he thinks the road is unnecessary, and pointed out that the McCoard family farm brings a lot of money into the economy.