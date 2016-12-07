 BYU women’s basketball defeats Weber State – The Daily Universe

BYU women’s basketball defeats Weber State

Makenzi Pulsipher dribbles the ball earlier this season. Pulsipher scored 22 points for the Cougars today. (Gianluca Cuestas)
Makenzi Pulsipher dribbles the ball earlier this season. Pulsipher scored 22 points for the Cougars today. (Gianluca Cuestas)

The BYU women’s basketball team defeated Weber State Wednesday afternoon in the Marriott Center 73-64. Makenzie Pulsipher led the way for the Cougars, scoring 22 points on 8-18 shooting.

The Cougars led 38-31 at the half, but Weber State was able to keep it close in the second half.

BYU’s largest lead was 12, but the Wildcats were able to answer every Cougar run. BYU outscored Weber State by just two points (35-33) in the second half.

The Cougars dominated in the paint, outscoring Weber State 22-10. BYU shot 47 percent form the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

BYU moves to 5-3 with the victory. Next the Cougars will travel to Salt Lake to take on the Utes on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Nicolette Poulsen

Nic is a multimedia journalism student at BYU. She enjoy taking pictures, doing puzzles, and eating food. Follow her on Instagram @nicolette.poulsen and twitter nictran1995

Archives