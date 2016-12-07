BYU women’s basketball defeats Weber State

The BYU women’s basketball team defeated Weber State Wednesday afternoon in the Marriott Center 73-64. Makenzie Pulsipher led the way for the Cougars, scoring 22 points on 8-18 shooting.

The Cougars led 38-31 at the half, but Weber State was able to keep it close in the second half.

BYU’s largest lead was 12, but the Wildcats were able to answer every Cougar run. BYU outscored Weber State by just two points (35-33) in the second half.

The Cougars dominated in the paint, outscoring Weber State 22-10. BYU shot 47 percent form the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

BYU moves to 5-3 with the victory. Next the Cougars will travel to Salt Lake to take on the Utes on Saturday, Dec. 10.