BYU women’s basketball goes 1-1 in Hawaii

The BYU women’s basketball defeated UNLV and lost to Oregon State this weekend in the Maui Wahine Classic in Hawaii. BYU beat UNLV 63-54, but fell to Oregon State 65-56.

Friday night, the Cougars came out with a victory against UNLV. The Cougars had four players finish as double-digits scorers. Kalani Purcell ended with 16 points. Kristine Nielson added 14 points. Makenzi Pulsipher generated 13 points for the Cougars and Cassie Broadhead finished with 11 points.

“This was a great come-back for us and a big win,” head coach Jeff Judkins said.

BYU started slow in the first quarter and trailed 26-25 at the half.

Pulsipher gave the team it’s first lead 27-25 with a jumper at the beginning of the third quarter. BYU continued battling with UNLV throughout the third quarter. They led 39-35 after the third quarter.

The Cougars struggled to find their offensive rhythm but they were able to take the victory over UNLV.

On Saturday night, BYU competed against Oregon State. Purcell finished with a double-double, posting 21 points and 10 rebounds. Broadhead added 20 points for BYU.

The Cougars could never get going, trailing for nearly 31 of the game’s 40 minutes.

BYU returns home to host Weber State on Dec. 7.