3-year-old daughter of BYU football coach dies

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The 3-year-old daughter of former NFL running back and current BYU assistant coach Reno Mahe has died a week after she was found tangled in a mini blind with cords wrapped around her neck.

Mahe and his wife, Sunny, announced daughter Elsie’s death Tuesday on social media . The announcement says the girl had two neurological exams and both tested positive for brain death. It says she died Tuesday evening. A family spokesman confirmed the girl’s death on Twitter.

The accident happened in the Mahes’ Utah home on Nov. 22.

The Mahes say they worked to have Elsie’s organs donated.

Reno Mahe coaches running backs at BYU. He played five seasons in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2003 to 2007.