Slideshow: BYU 28 Utah State 10

Taysom Hill is honored as a senior before taking the field against Utah State. (Ari Davis)

Taysom Hill greets senior quarterback Taysom Hill prior to kickoff. (Ari Davis)

Jamal Williams is honored as a senior prior to the game against Utah State. (Ari Davis)

Seniors Kai Nacua and Taysom Hill prepare to lead the Cougars onto the field. (Ari Davis)

Sophomore tight end Nate Sampson comes out of the tunnel as the Cougars take the field. (Ari Davis)

Senior captains Jamaal Williams, Harvey Langi, Kai Nacua and Taysom Hill prepare to take the field for the coin toss.

Senior captains Taysom Hill, Kai Nacua, Harvey Langi and Jamaal Williams head to midfield for the coin toss. (Ari Davis)

Senior captains Jamaal Williams, Harvey Langi, Kai Nacua and Taysom Hill greet Utah State's team captains for the coin toss. (Ari Davis)

Elder Dallin H. Oaks is honored on the field during a timeout. (Ryan Turner)
Sophomore linebacker Butch Pau'u makes a tackle. (Ari Davis)

Jamal Williams finds a hole in the Aggies' defense. (Ari Davis)

Senior receiver Nick Kurtz runs down the sidelines after catching a pass in the first quarter. (Ari Davis)

Junior center Tejan Koroma points out Utah State's defensive scheme prior to a play. (Ari Davis)

Senior defensive lineman Logan Taele begins to strip the ball from quarterback Damion Hobbs. (Ryan Turner)
Sophomore cornerback Michael Shelton scoops up a fumble forced by Logan Taele in the second quarter (Ryan Turner)
Michael Shelton races toward the end zone with Micah Hannemann and Harvey Langi blocking. (Ari Davis)

Michael Shelton carries the ball on a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Utah State. (Ryan Turner)
Michael Shelton gets hugged by safety Micah Hannemann after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. (Ari Davis)

Michael Shelton celebrates after returning a fumble for a score. (Ari Davis)

Taysom Hill loads up for a pass. (Ryan Turner)
Jamal Williams finds an opening in the defense. (Ari Davis)

Taysom Hill gets wrapped up by a defender during a run. (Ari Davis)

Senior receiver Mitchell Juergens celebrates a touchdown reception in the third quarter. (Ari Davis)

Mitchell Juergens celebrates with teammates following a third quarter touchdown grab. (Ari Davis)

BYU offensive coordinator Ty Detmer communicates with quarterback Taysom Hill in third quarter against Utah State. (Ari Davis)

Butch Pau'u and other Cougar defenders dance during a timeout. (Ari Davis)

Junior linebacker Fred Warner celebrates an interception with Morgan Unga in the third quarter. (Ari Davis)

Jamal Williams runs the ball on a carry up the middle. (Ari Davis)

Taysom Hill hurdles safety Gage Ferguson early in the fourth quarter. (Ari Davis)

Taysom Hill strains his elbow after hurdling a defender early in the fourth quarter. (Ari Davis)

Senior receiver Colby Pearson and sophomore quarterback Tanner Mangum celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown. (Ari Davis)

Ty Detmer and Tanner Mangum talk following a play. (Ari Davis)

Freshman running back KJ Hall dodges tacklers on a run in the fourth quarter. (Ari Davis)

Fred Warner tries to recover Utah State quarterback Kent Myers' fumble late in the fourth quarter. (Ryan Turner)
Senior defensive end/running back Harvey Langi runs the ball late in the fourth quarter. (Ryan Turner)
Defensive end/running back Harvey Langi tries to hurdle defenders on a late fourth quarter run. (Ryan Turner)
BYU running backs Coach Reno Mahe takes off his headset following the 28-10 victory. Mahe's daughter is in critical condition following a tragic home accident. (Ari Davis)

Relive BYU’s 28-10 win over the Utah State by viewing the best action captured by the Daily Universe.

Alex Clark is a web editor for the Daily Universe. He is a senior studying News Media at BYU.

