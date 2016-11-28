Holiday volunteers give hope to the homeless

It’s dinner time at the Food and Care Coalition. Teenage volunteers in colored aprons carry trays of steaming food to patrons.

Some patrons are at the coalition every day for all three meals. Some, like Norman King, come just a few times a week for dinner.

Seven years ago, King was homeless at 80 years old. King came to the Food and Care Coalition every day then to eat. He said he slept in his car, except for sometimes when Wal-Mart employees would let him sleep in the pharmacy until 4 a.m.

Jack Robinson, Food and Care Coalition mentoring and work training director, made King his “special project,” King said. Robinson helped King get back on his feet.

King has now lived in subsidized housing for four and a half years. In spite of being homeless and abandoned by his family, King said he never got discouraged.

“The best thing is to find somebody that cares, or to find somebody that needs your help more than you need theirs,” King said. “When you help somebody else, you help yourself.”

While King’s life story is unique, his experience with being homeless is not. Utah reported an estimated 14,516 homeless people in 2015. The highest counts of homelessness occur among victims of domestic abuse and those suffering from mental illness, according to the report.

Food and Care Coalition executive director Brent Crane said this number has stayed fairly consistent throughout the last ten years. He said the Food and Care Coalition sees between 2,500 to 3,500 of these individuals.

The coalition is currently seeing an increase in homelessness, which Crane said is an unintended and ironic consequence of Utah announcing two years ago it had “solved homelessness.” He said the coalition is seeing more homeless people from outside Utah county as a result of Salt Lake City performing “sweeps,” which forces homeless people out.

Crane said he estimates the coalition will serve more meals this year than ever before. He said the coalition won’t turn anyone away who is in need of food or clothing.

Even with this influx, Crane said the coalition is not hurting for volunteers. The coalition annually receives 50,000 volunteer hours. Opportunities to serve dinner during the holidays have been reserved four to five months in advance.

People can also make casseroles or sack lunches at home and bring them to the coalition. More service opportunities are listed on the coalition’s website.

Food and Care Coalition volunteer coordinator Courtney Finlinson keeps an updated list of needed donations. She said the coalition is currently in need of items like sleeping bags and blankets. The following is a current needs list, with top priority needs listed in bold: