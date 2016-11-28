BYU coach’s family making plans following daughter’s tragic accident

The 3-year-old daughter of BYU running backs coach Reno Mahe and former volleyball player Sunny Mahe was involved in a critical accident last Tuesday. Her condition has worsened as she continues to lie in a medically induced coma at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Elsie was playing with a friend at the Mahe home on Nov. 22 when a cord from a window blind became tangled around her neck. Sunny found her daughter and performed CPR before paramedics arrived on the scene.

On Sunday evening, the Mahe family said in a statement via a GoFundMe page they will donate Elsie’s organs in order for her to be “a life-saving miracle for others.”

“I had hoped that these miracles would preclude the miracle of Elsie’s life being preserved,” the statement said. “But her brain is only functioning enough to give her body oxygen and perform very basic functions and those have begun to decline as well.”

The Mahe’s decision comes after much prayer and a visit to the Salt Lake City Temple.

“We received some much needed clarity while worshipping at the Salt Lake City Temple. The miraculous healing we have been praying for is not FOR Elsie, but FROM Elsie,” the statement said. “We met this morning with a representative from the hospital organ donation team and feel confident that this is the Lord’s will for Elsie — to be a life saving miracle for others. It is not the miracle that we wanted, but it is the one we got. It is still a miracle.”