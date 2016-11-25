BYU women’s basketball defeats St. Joseph’s

The BYU women’s basketball team defeated St. Joseph’s 71-56 on Friday night thanks to five double-digit scorers.

Kalani Purcell finished with a double-double, posting 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kristine Nielson added 15 points, Cassie Broadhead posted 14, Makenzi Pulsipher scored 12 and Micaelee Orton finished with 10 points on perfect shooting.

The Cougars came out and went on a 9-0 run and by halftime BYU was leading 36-23.

A scoreless drought in the third quarter allowed the Pumas to get back into the game, cutting BYU’s lead to 48-47.

The Cougars outscored the Pumas 23-9 in the final quarter.

BYU generated 26 points in the paint, 14 points off turnovers and 12 bench points in the win.

The team competes again in New Mexico tomorrow against either Tulsa or New Mexico.