No. 10 BYU women’s volleyball takes WCC title

No. 10 BYU Women’s Volleyball came back to defeat Loyola Marymount in five-set thriller and win the West Coast Conference title for the third consecutive season. The Cougars battled on the Lions’ home court Tuesday night in their last regular game of the season (16-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-13).

“I am so proud of the team,” BYU head coach Heather Olmstead said. “Loyola Marymount came out on fire and played a great match. Our team stayed positive and never gave up. That was a total team effort tonight and everyone contributed.”

The Cougars fell behind early in the first set. They struggled to get anything going offensively but fought to come back with in four at 17-13. However, Loyola Marymount went on a 7-2 run to win the set 25-16.

In the second set BYU was able to tie the score at 7-7 with a Boswell kill but the Lions ran away with the set from there. Loyola Marymount won the second set 25-16.

The Cougars finally got a lead early in the third set but the teams found themselves tied at 11-11. BYU and Loyola Marymount battled back and forth but the Cougars won the set 25-20 on a block from Whitney Young Howard and Veronica Jones-Perry.

The Lions took the lead in the forth set until the Cougars went on a 5-0 run to take the advantage at 16-15. Two kills from McKenna Miller tied the score at 20-20 and then a block from Miller and Howard gave the Cougars a two point lead. Lacy Haddock ended the set with kill at 25-22 to send the game to a decisive fifth set.

Once again Loyal Marymount took the lead in the fifth set. However, the Cougars crept ahead with assistance from a Boswell kill and block. The Lions continued to fight and tied the score at 12-12 but back to back kills from Miller gave BYU the set at 15-13.

The Cougars were led by Miller who had 21 kills on a .317 clip. Lyndie Haddock set the team with 35 assists while Mary Lake picked up 23 digs. Howard had seven blocks and nine kills and Boswell contributed 15 kills in the win.

This game wrapped up the regular season for the Cougars and they now wait to be seeded for the NCAA tournament.