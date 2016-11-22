Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family Home and Social Sciences
New psychology professor Melissa Goates Jones focuses her research on issues in women’s health and how those issues can effect their career paths. Next semester Jones will teach an interactive psychology practicum and clinical research in psychology.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
BYU electrical engineering professor Neal Bangerter worked with a United Kingdom-based team to perform brain scans of over 100,000 people to find connections with developing diseases. Bangerter developed a protocol that allowed a patient to have six brain scans in only 36 minutes.
Marriott School of Management
- Six students from six different majors were brought together by the Crocker Innovation Fellowship. They worked together to develop a successful business startup called Dentium.Club, an online teeth whitening company.
College of Humanities
Associate professor of philosophy David Jensen spoke at a recent philosophy lecture about theories of moral relativism. Jensen examined the writings of Thomas Nagel in the book “The View from Nowhere” in his lecture.
- Tani Barlow, a guest lecturer from Rice University, presented two lectures. One was about the selling of modernity in China’s advertisement. The other was about the history of feminism in China.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- The Utah Supreme Court traveled to the J. Reuben Clark Law School to hear two cases and to answer students’ questions about the court and its practices.
Native American Law Student Association sponsored a discussion about the Dakota Access Pipeline. The discussion was held by BYU Law Professors Michalyn Steele and Brigham Daniels who talked about the tribal and environmental perspectives.
- Four BYU law students used the law school’s “placement week” to visit a Texas detention center for women and children looking for asylum in the United States. They taught the women and children about the asylum process.
Harold B. Lee Library
- BYU’s L. Tom Perry Special Collections has a new exhibit titled ‘”My Soul Delighteth in the Song of the Heart”: Hymns and Hymnbooks of the Restoration. This exhibit, open from Nov. 7 to Dec. 16, includes a copy of the first LDS hymn book.