BYU basketball rolls St. Louis in Vegas

Led by Eric Mika and Kyle Davis, the BYU men’s basketball team rolled St. Louis 92-62 in the semifinals of the Men Who Speak Up Main Event at the MGM Grand on Monday night.

Mika tallied his third double-double of the season, scoring 20 points and corralling 10 rebounds. Davis added 22 points and three rebounds and the Cougars moved to 4-0 on the season.

“It was nice to have our guys battle and compete,” BYU head coach Dave Rose said. “The game kind of went back and forth, and we went through a lot of things for the first time, some foul trouble issues with our bigs in the first half and our guards in the second half. But we found guys that stepped up and made big plays for us.”

Junior Jamal Aytes scored a career-high 12 points and senior guard L.J. Rose did a bit of everything, scoring five points, dishing eight assists and pulling down 12 rebounds.

BYU led at the half 40-33, but exploded for a 52-point second half, downing the Bilikens by 30 points. The Cougars led for 39:46 of the game’s 40 minutes.

The Cougars will next play the winner of the Alabama-Valparaiso game. At the time of this writing the Crusaders and Crimson Tide are tied at 40.