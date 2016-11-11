Video: BYU students react to Trump’s election night win

Middle Eastern studies major Stefanie Shepley, from Virginia, wore a hijab in support of Muslims on Wednesday, Nov. 9. She wanted to "show solidarity with the people Trump has repeatedly mocked and made feel unwelcome." She also wore all black as a sign of mourning and because many women wore all white leading up to the election in support of Secretary Clinton. (Ryan Turner)

Physics major Paige Simpson, from Eagle, Idaho, wore red, white and blue to show patriotism. (Ryan Turner)

Political science major James Hodgson wore black as a sign of mourning, but chose this shirt specifically "to continue to promote social justice despite elections." (Ryan Turner)

Public relations major Megan Bertha, from California, wore patriotic colors and a "Make America Dance Again" hat on the day after the election. (Ryan Turner)

Mechanical engineering major Drew Warren kept his "I Voted" sticker on his cellphone after he voted. (Ryan Turner)

K.C. Clark, an economics major from London, said she cried most of the night after learning Donald Trump was the president-elect. She wore this shirt to show her disappointment. (Ryan Turner)

Sociology major Rudy Palencia, from California, wore red, white and blue on the day after the election. (Ryan Turner)

Elora Clement, an advertising major from Texas, wore all black as a sign of mourning and an upside-down eagle pin on her shirt. (Ryan Turner)

Emily Kuebitz from San Diego, California, wore a red, white and blue Vans shirt on Wednesday, Nov. 9. (Ryan Turner)

Students on the BYU Campus expressed mixed feelings the day following Donald Trump’s historic electoral victory.

Some came to school triumphantly sporting red “Make America Great Again” hats, while others somberly grieved the aftermath of Hillary Clinton’s stunning defeat. Almost all seemed to be in complete shock of the results.

The Daily Universe asked students to share their post-election thoughts and reactions as the reality of President-elect Trump begins to set in.