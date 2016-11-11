Video: BYU students react to Trump’s election night win
Middle Eastern studies major Stefanie Shepley, from Virginia, wore a hijab in support of Muslims on Wednesday, Nov. 9. She wanted to "show solidarity with the people Trump has repeatedly mocked and made feel unwelcome." She also wore all black as a sign of mourning and because many women wore all white leading up to the election in support of Secretary Clinton. (Ryan Turner)
Students on the BYU Campus expressed mixed feelings the day following Donald Trump’s historic electoral victory.
Some came to school triumphantly sporting red “Make America Great Again” hats, while others somberly grieved the aftermath of Hillary Clinton’s stunning defeat. Almost all seemed to be in complete shock of the results.
The Daily Universe asked students to share their post-election thoughts and reactions as the reality of President-elect Trump begins to set in.