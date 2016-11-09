University police issue notice of sexual assault

University police issued a warning to all BYU students after a woman was assaulted south of campus.

The assault took place early morning on Nov. 8 at 600 E. 500 North. The suspect attempted to put his arm around the woman’s neck, who fought and was able to break free.

The suspect is described to be male, 6 feet tall, very skinny, dark-skinned — possibly Middle Eastern — with a heavy accent. He was wearing black running pants and a hooded sweatshirt during the attack.

A statement from the university police advised students to carry a cell phone with them, travel with a companion when possible and use extra care during hours of darkness.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the University Police at 801-422-2222 or Provo Police at 801-852-6210.