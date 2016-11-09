First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles congratulate Trump, commend Clinton

The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement congratulating U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump.

“We invite Americans everywhere, whatever their political persuasion, to join us in praying for the president-elect, for his new administration and for elected leaders across the nation and the world,” the statement reads. “The men and women who lead our nations and communities need our prayers as they govern in these difficult and turbulent times.”

The statement also commended Hillary Clinton and other candidates for their participation in the election.

“Their participation in our democratic process, by its nature, demands much of those who offer themselves for public service,” the statement reads.

Clinton conceded the White House to Trump after Trump won 279 electoral votes.