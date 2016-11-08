The Universe sent a team of reporters and a photographer to Washington, D.C., to cover the 2016 presidential election. Below is a roundup of election coverage from D.C. and political coverage from the newsroom.
Anxious voters near the White House reflect a nation on edge waiting for election results
Millennials civically engaged but not thrilled about presidential election
Utah’s ‘swing state’ status encourages voters to support third party candidates
Faith influences politically-involved Latter-day Saints in D.C.
BYU visiting professor leads Chilean journalism students to D.C.
BYU students expand political involvement through Washington Seminar