 Social media becomes the language of the presidential election – The Daily Universe

Social media becomes the language of the presidential election

The 2016 election has had the most social media engagement of all-time, according to USA TODAY.

USA TODAY wrote that social media has been a way for Americans to express their political feelings and a way for political candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to discourage Americans for voting for their competition. 

Memes are the language of this year’s election, according to an LA Times article. Memes, GIFs and posts on social media provide a way for anyone to create and share information or opinions.

There are a variety of websites such as Meme Creator and Meme Generator that allow users to generate their own memes within a matter of seconds.

Here are some of the most shared memes, GIFs or posts of this presidential election.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Emily Firestone

Emily Firestone is a BYU student studying digital media. She currently works as a digital editor for The Daily Universe which entails running all social media accounts, managing the website and creating multimedia packages.

Archives