BYU women’s soccer to host UNLV in first round of tournament

The NCAA women’s soccer selection show was held on Nov. 7 and it was revealed that the BYU Cougars will host UNLV on Friday, Nov. 11.

“I feel that we’re as prepared as we can be,” said BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood. “This is one of the best teams I’ve coached at BYU.”

The Cougars went 16-2-1 this season and made the NCAA tournament for the fifth-straight year. UNLV went 16-3-3 and won the Mountain West Conference.

Tickets for the match will go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. MST. Students with a ROC pass can purchase $2 tickets.