BYU women’s soccer blows out Gonzaga on senior night

The BYU women’s soccer team dominated Gonzaga 6-0 on Saturday night, with five goals coming from seniors on senior night.

BYU first scored in minute No. 11. Nadia Gomes took a left-footed shot outside the box that deflected off the keeper’s hands. Paige Barker was there to knock in the loose ball, scoring her second goal of the season.

“My family is here, my husband’s family is here, mission friends, classmates and professors,” Barker said. “It means the world to score, especially for it to be this senior night.”

BYU scored again in the 17th minute. Gomes beat a defender and crossed a deep ball that beat the keeper. Michele Vasconcelos was at the end of the ball for the tap-in goal. Vasconcelos has now scored in six consecutive games.

BYU scored again just one minute later. Vasconcelos received a ball in the box and slotted it to the far right of the keeper. With two goals tonight Vasconcelos now has 14 on the season.

BYU’s Miranda Topham scored the first goal of her career in minute No. 37 to put BYU up 4-0.

BYU entered halftime with a 4-0 lead. BYU’s Rachel Boaz didn’t suit up and join the team, as she usually has in the second half, due to sickness. Instead BYU’s Sabrina Macias made her second appearance of the season.

In the 53rd minute of the game, Gomes found a goal of her own. Gomes dribbled down the right side of the field and chipped the ball to the far post side netting.

Ashley Hatch scored on a penalty kick in the 71st minute, giving BYU a 6-0 lead.

“The girls played amazing tonight,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “The seniors did what they do best and everyone else contributed to this amazing win.”

Tonight BYU received the trophy for being the West Coast Conference champions. On Monday the team will gather together around 2:30 p.m. to wait and see who they will play in the first round of playoffs. Regardless of the opponent, the game will likely be at South Field on Friday night.