BYU takes down Cincinnati in lopsided victory

Taysom Hill runs the ball earlier this season. Hill threw for 130 yards in BYU’s victory over Cincinnati. (Ari Davis)

BYU edged out Cincinnati 17-3 on Saturday afternoon, led by rushing touchdowns from Taysom Hill and Squally Canada. The victory ended the Bearcats 30-game win streak at home against non-conference teams and put the Cougars at 5-4 on the season.

Cincinnati drew the first blood of the game with a field goal three minutes into the first quarter. Josh Pasley kicked in the easy 23-yard field goal, improving to 7-for-11 on the season.

Rhett Almond matched Pasley with a field goal of his own with 30 seconds to go in the first quarter to even up the score at 3-3.

The Cougars took over the game from there.

Hill ran in an eight-yard touchdown before the second quarter ended, extending BYU’s lead to 10-3.

Then the team started the second half with a 70-yard drive, capped off by a Canada touchdown. A successful PAT by Almond improved the lead to 17-3.

A 19-yard field goal by Almond with just over a minute left gave the Cougars a 20-3 lead.

Cincinnati ended the game without scoring a touchdown and haven’t scored a touchdown in its last 96 minutes of play.

