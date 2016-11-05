BYU takes down Cincinnati in lopsided victory

BYU edged out Cincinnati 17-3 on Saturday afternoon, led by rushing touchdowns from Taysom Hill and Squally Canada. The victory ended the Bearcats 30-game win streak at home against non-conference teams and put the Cougars at 5-4 on the season.

Cincinnati drew the first blood of the game with a field goal three minutes into the first quarter. Josh Pasley kicked in the easy 23-yard field goal, improving to 7-for-11 on the season.

Rhett Almond matched Pasley with a field goal of his own with 30 seconds to go in the first quarter to even up the score at 3-3.

The Cougars took over the game from there.

Hill ran in an eight-yard touchdown before the second quarter ended, extending BYU’s lead to 10-3.

Then the team started the second half with a 70-yard drive, capped off by a Canada touchdown. A successful PAT by Almond improved the lead to 17-3.

A 19-yard field goal by Almond with just over a minute left gave the Cougars a 20-3 lead.

Cincinnati ended the game without scoring a touchdown and haven’t scored a touchdown in its last 96 minutes of play.