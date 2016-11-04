Highlights from BYU Colleges: Oct. 31–Nov. 4

Family, Home, and Social Sciences
BYU faculty member Sarah Coyne was the primary author of a study showing siblings playing video games together can positively improve sibling relationships. After surveying over 500 teenagers, Coyne discovered brothers playing violent video games together experienced less conflict. This study was published in the Journal of Adolescence.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
A group of BYU students, led by BYU professor John Salmon, wants to install solar cells in public locations (such as bus stops, park tables and stadium seats) so people can charge their mobile devices using clean-energy. The Ford Motor Company Fund gave BYU a $25,000 grant to fund this effort.
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
- BYU’s International Inquiry Conference will take place Nov. 10-11 in room 238 at the Harold R. Clark Building. There will be eight different conference panels where students will present their cross-cultural research.
Marriott School of Management
Marketing student Eric Stopper was awarded first place and $500 for his Sweetheart Home Ultrasound project during The Big Idea Pitch. Stopper’s Sweetheart Home Ultrasound links with a smart phone and allows parents to see their baby any time during the pregnancy.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
Cole Durham, the International Center for Law and Religion Studies (ICLRS) founding director, and Brett Scharffs, ICLRS associate director, presented during a conference at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The conference title was “Preventing Violent Extremism by Building Inclusive and Plural Societies: How Freedom of Religion or Belief Can Help.”
Professor Eric Jensen has taken a year-long leave from the Law School to work for The United States Department of Defense as the Special Counsel to Jennifer O’Connor. His expertise is in international law, the law of armed conflict and cyber attacks.