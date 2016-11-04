Highlights from BYU Colleges: Oct. 31–Nov. 4

Cole Durham, the International Center for Law and Religion Studies (ICLRS) founding director, and Brett Scharffs, ICLRS associate director, presented during a conference at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The conference title was “Preventing Violent Extremism by Building Inclusive and Plural Societies: How Freedom of Religion or Belief Can Help.”

Professor Eric Jensen has taken a year-long leave from the Law School to work for The United States Department of Defense as the Special Counsel to Jennifer O’Connor. His expertise is in international law, the law of armed conflict and cyber attacks.