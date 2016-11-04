 Highlights from BYU Colleges: Oct. 31–Nov. 4 – The Daily Universe

Highlights from BYU Colleges: Oct. 31–Nov. 4

Family, Home, and Social Sciences

  • Meagan Larsen/BYU
    Sarah Coyne recently published a study about sibling relationships improving by playing video games. (BYU Photo)

    BYU faculty member Sarah Coyne was the primary author of a study showing siblings playing video games together can positively improve sibling relationships. After surveying over 500 teenagers, Coyne discovered brothers playing violent video games together experienced less conflict. This study was published in the Journal of Adolescence.

Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology

  • Marcos Escalona
    John Salmon is leading a group of BYU students to create solar cell technology for table tops, bus stops and stadium seats. (BYU Photo)

    A group of BYU students, led by BYU professor John Salmon, wants to install solar cells in public locations (such as bus stops, park tables and stadium seats) so people can charge their mobile devices using clean-energy. The Ford Motor Company Fund gave BYU a $25,000 grant to fund this effort.

David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies

  • BYU’s International Inquiry Conference will take place Nov. 10-11 in room 238 at the Harold R. Clark Building. There will be eight different conference panels where students will present their cross-cultural research.

Marriott School of Management

  • Stephen Liddle, Academic Director of Rollins Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology, presents Eric Stopper with the first-place award. (BYU Photo)
    Stephen Liddle, Academic Director of Rollins Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology, presents Eric Stopper with the first-place award at The Big Idea Pitch. (BYU Photo)

    Marketing student Eric Stopper was awarded first place and $500 for his Sweetheart Home Ultrasound project during The Big Idea Pitch. Stopper’s Sweetheart Home Ultrasound links with a smart phone and allows parents to see their baby any time during the pregnancy.

J. Reuben Clark Law School

  • Cole Durham and Brett Scharff (BYU Photo)
    Cole Durham and Brett Scharffs presented during a prestigious conference at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. (BYU Photo)

    Cole Durham, the International Center for Law and Religion Studies (ICLRS) founding director, and Brett Scharffs, ICLRS associate director, presented during a conference at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The conference title was “Preventing Violent Extremism by Building Inclusive and Plural Societies: How Freedom of Religion or Belief Can Help.”

    Professor Eric Jensen has taken a year-long leave from the Law School to work for The United States Department of Defense as the Special Counsel to Jennifer O’Connor. His expertise is in international law, the law of armed conflict and cyber attacks.

Click the buttons below to go to each of the colleges news page, or see University news here.

Family, Home and Social Sciences
Ira A Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
Marriott School of Management
David O. McKay School of Education
College of Life Sciences
College of Humanities
College of Fine Arts and Communications
College of Nursing
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
J. Ruben Clark Law School
Religious Education
Stacie Faulk

Stacie Faulk is a Journalism major from Northern California. She loves to read, write, dance, and ask lots of questions. After graduating from BYU she plans to attend law school.

Archives