BYU women’s basketball wins second exhibition game

The BYU women’s basketball team defeated Colorado Mesa 81-62 on Friday night in its second exhibition contest. The Cougars had three double-digit scorers in their dominating victory.

Despite the 19-point victory, BYU head coach Jeff Judkins wasn’t completely satisfied with his team’s effort.

“I thought we played well the other night,” Judkins said. “Tonight, I don’t think we played as well as we needed to.”

The Cougars turned the ball over 20 times on the night, which translated to 22 of Mesa’s 62 points.

Senior Makenzi Pulsipher, who was named to the All-West Coast Conference Second Team last season, scored 15 points. Junior Cassie Broadhead added 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

“I thought the starting team was fine,” Judkins said. “I thought Cassie played really well. She had one of her best halves.”

Mesa came out aggressively, scoring on its first possession. But the Cougars came roaring back and found themselves up 41-23 at the half.

BYU spent 38:10 of the game’s 40 minutes in the lead.

BYU’s second unit struggled to maintain an offensive rhythm, going scoreless for a two-minute stretch in the fourth quarter. But two bright spots came from freshmen.

Liz Eaton scored 12 points and grabbed three rebounds for the Cougars, going 2-for-2 from the 3-point line.

Shalae Salmon scored seven points and pulled in five rebounds. Judkins said he was impressed with his freshman forward’s ability to hold her own in the paint.

Judkins said that if he would have kept the starting team in the beginning, the Cougars could have scored 10-15 more points. However, he wanted to give the freshmen experience in a collegiate game.

“I’m trying to get the young kids to learn things and this is the game that you can do it,” Judkins said.

BYU women’s basketball starts its regular season against UVU on Nov. 11.