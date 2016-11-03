BYU women’s volleyball finishes season on the road

After defeating No. 5 San Diego at home the No. 14 BYU women’s volleyball team will hit the road to play five of its last seven regular season games away from the Smith Fieldhouse.

The Cougars currently hold a 4-2 record for away games and have a 9-2 conference record. Both of their losses have come while on the road.

Senior Amy Boswell said that they know that they have yet to play their best as a team. They are continuing to work hard so they can perform their very best, especially at these away games.

“I think just making sure we play our game, because we’ve proven that when we can play our BYU volleyball game then we can compete with a lot of people,” Boswell said. “So that’s something that is going to be important for us and not overlooking anybody.”

The two losses for BYU come from No. 5 San Diego and unranked Portland. The game against Sand Diego was the first and only time the Cougars have been defeated in three straight sets this season.

When playing Portland the Cougars won the first and third set, but were unable to pull out the victory.

Head coach Heather Olmstead said they are sticking to their routines and preparing for the away games the same way they would be if they were playing at home.

“We’re going to get ready for our road trip the same as always, we enjoy going on the road and being able to play in other peoples gyms and seeing if we can play well, I think it’s a good challenge for us,” Olmstead said.

BYU has a young team this season with three of their starters being freshmen. But even the young players aren’t intimidated by finishing the season on the road.

Freshman Mary Lake echoed what her teammate said and added that remembering the Smith Fieldhouse while on the road can be a big help.

“I think just treat it like any other match and not get phased out by the fans,” Lake said. “And create your own energy because you don’t have a massive stadium full of people cheering for you, so creating it within yourself is a big part.”

The Cougars will head to play Pacific Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and will then play St. Mary’s Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.