BYU grads to present at Pinners Conference

BYU grads are set to come together and present at this year’s Pinners Conference and Expo.

Pinners Conference was started in 2012 in Salt Lake City and is a way for bloggers and Pinterest lovers to connect and exchange creative ideas, according to the website.

BYU grad and professional illustrator Natalie Malan said she chose to get involved with Pinners because of its positive environment.

“My friends and I went to check out the conference a couple years ago and were so impressed,” Malan said. “I’m not really comfortable with painting in front of people but this seemed like a good opportunity to try something new, so I applied to teach a painting class.”

BYU marketing graduate and BB Frösch owner Kristin Smith said she prefers Pinners Conference because it provides a way for her to get to know her customers.

“BB Frösch is a one-of-a-kind company that sells pre-mixed chalk based paint geared toward the DIYers,” Smith said. “Pinners is not only an opportunity to buy your favorite brands, it is an opportunity to learn how to create the awesome things you see on Pinterest.”

The Pinners Conference website explains the conference will offer multiple classes with subjects ranging from money management to health and beauty. The conference has now expanded to encompass four states and four shows per year since it’s beginning four years ago.

Lifestyle blogger and BYU grad Melissa Esplin said the conference is focused on promoting local businesses even though Pinners Conference have expanded.

“The conference expo hall is my favorite,” Esplin said. “It’s a great place for getting ready for Christmas. There’s something for everyone and every budget. It’s so inspiring to see so many local businesses with great products out there.”

Esplin, Smith and Malan will all be teaching art-based classes that fall under the “DIY” category.

The Pinners conference is Nov. 4-5 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City. Students can get free tickets by entering the promo code COUGARS on the website.

“Pinners is so much fun,” Esplin said. “It’s a great way to get to know brands, discover trends in fashion and crafting and the classes are a great way to dip your toes into something new. It’s an inexpensive way to get that jumpstart you need to get into a hobby or craft you’ve never done before.”