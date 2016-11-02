BYU women’s basketball beats Westminster 77-59

The BYU women’s basketball team defeated Westminster 77-59 in the Marriott Center on Wednesday night in its first exhibition game. The Cougars finished with three double-digit scorers in the blowout victory.

Kalani Purcell – last season’s West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year – finished with 11 points and 1- rebounds. Cassie Broadhead and Kristine Nelson each added 11 points.

“I think Kalani played solid,” head coach Jeff Judkins said. “Cassie played really well tonight. I think you saw some things from her that she could help us with.”

The Cougars came out hot, taking a 23-12 lead in the first quarter and they never looked back. They led 41-24 at the half.

BYU struggled to maintain an offensive rhythm in the second half, going scoreless for a two-minute stretch in the fourth quarter.

Judkins wants the team to focus more on time and score.

“There were couple times tonight where we take the shot with 16 seconds on the clock instead of running it down and taking one shot,” Judkins said.

Judkins had the chance to play some of his freshmen in the game. One of those freshmen, Brenna Chase, scored eight points and pulled in four rebounds in the win.

She said the game was a learning experience.

“It’s a faster pace,” Chase said. “I learned how it’s going to be at this pace with my teammates.”

The freshmen are going to be a crucial part of the Cougars’ success this season. The team features nine underclassmen and Broadhead knows they’ll play a big role.

“Our underclassman need to know that we need them,” Broadhead said. “We need them every day we need them every day because they’re going to put in some valuable time and put some key plays in the future that will help us win games and championship.”

BYU returns to the Marriott Center court for its second exhibition game on Friday, Nov. 4 against Colorado Mesa.