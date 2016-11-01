Provo Mayor John Curtis will not seek third term

Provo Mayor John Curtis announced in a video Tuesday morning that after almost a year of heavy deliberation, he has decided not to seek a third term.

“I share this choice with you today with confidence that it’s the right decision, but also soberness,” Curtis states in the video. “But just like the choice I made to run, the decision not to seek a third term is also based on a deep feeling inside that it’s the right thing for me to do.”

One of the factors that influenced his decision not to seek re-election was a strong belief that elected officials overstaying is a big problem with the political system, according to Curtis.

“I don’t think this kind of longevity is helpful and I don’t see myself as that kind of politician, nor do I want to be,” Curtis said.

Curtis said he hasn’t given much thought to running for another political office and that he doesn’t know yet what’s coming next, but that he plans on it being “big, fun and exciting.”

“For now, I need a break, but no one should be surprised if I show up again in the political arena,” Curtis said.

Curtis said he plans on “running at full speed” during his last year in office and staying involved in the Provo community.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support these last two terms,” Curtis said. “I look forward to another year in office, working side by side with you as we continue to make Provo a better place to call home.”