Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family, Home, and Social Sciences

  • Alan Hawkins recently published an article in the Journal of Couple and Relationship Therapy. The study found the advertising campaign done by Utah Healthy Marriages Initiative was able to attract the more at-risk populations of unhealthy relationships to attend premarital and marital education classes.
  • Rachel Stone, a political science major and computer science minor, was spotlighted by the College of Family, Home, and Social Sciences for her roles as the President of Women in Politics and the founder of the Provo Student Project.

Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology

  • Angelica Gutierrez-Magness, a Colombian hydrologist, spoke at the first Weidman Center Leadership Lecture of the semester. She spoke about her professional and personal journey.

David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies

  • Lincoln Bloomfield Jr., chairman of the nonpartisan Stimson Center and a director and national executive committee member of the U.S. Water Partnership, will be speaking in an upcoming Kennedy Center lecture on Nov. 2 at noon in Room 238 of the Harold R. Clark Building. He will speak about the future of America’s foreign policy.

Marriott School of Management

    Changemaker Film Competition judges pose with winner Emily Brand. From left to right: judges Camden Robinson and Ann Earl, winner Emily Brand, judge Troy Looper, and Ballard Center director Todd Manwaring. (Jessica Bowles)

    BYU alumna Emily Brand won the Changemaker Film Competition during the BYU Peery Film Festival with a documentary call The Harvest is Truly Great. The film is about how and what to donate to local food banks.

David O. McKay School of Education

  • Kate Johnson from the math education department was the first speaker at the Fall Semester Power of Teaching Lecture Series. Johnson focused on how teachers can understand their hearts, perceive their students’ hearts and connect to God and Jesus Christ.

College of Life Sciences

  • The Council on Education for Public Heath has awarded an accreditation to both the Masters of Public Health program and the health science bachelor program. The master’s program was previously accredited, but this is the first time the bachelor’s program received accreditation.
    Solomon Awan, Paul Nyok and David Thon answered questions from BYU students after viewing the film “Lost Boys of Sudan.” (BYU Ballard Center for Economic Self-Reliance Facebook)

    A group of Sudanese refugees often referred to as “the Lost Boys” visited BYU to view the film “Lost Boys of Sudan.” After the film they answered BYU student’s questions and shared some tips on how students can get involved in aiding refugees.

College of Nursing

  • BYU’s Mary Jane Rawlinson Geertsen Nursing Learning Center recently installed a new brand of IV pumps. These specific pumps were installed due to their wide use in many hospitals. The pumps have programs to help monitor the IV injection.

College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences

  • Nathan Priddis, a new BYU math professor, utilizes his teaching experience from the University of Michigan and Germany to involve students more in classroom learning. He also is one of two algebraic geometry researchers at BYU.

J. Reuben Clark Law School

    Krista-Lee Crook and Samantha Scott hold their first place plaques. They stand next to their competition, Bronwen Evans and Mike Snell. (BYU Law School)

    BYU Law School students Samantha Scott and Krista-Lee Crook are the Linda G. Anderson Trial Advocacy Competition winners. Scott and Crook filled the role of defense attorneys.

