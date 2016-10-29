BYU women’s soccer shuts out Pacific

The BYU women’s soccer team beat Pacific 4-0 behind goals from four different Cougars. The team has now won four straight games.

Ashley Hatch scored in minute No. 18 of the game to put BYU up 1-0. It was her 17th goal of the season.

Avery Walker scored in minute No. 38 and Jocelyn Loomis scored in minute No. 44.

At half-time BYU’s Rachel Boaz substituted into the game for Hannah Clark.

Michele Vasconcelos scored in the 51st minute to give BYU a 4-0 lead.

BYU’s last game of the season is a home contest against Gonzaga on Nov. 5.