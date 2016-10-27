Fox Business host’s ‘Mormon mafia’ tweet sparks trending hashtag

Those active on social media may have realized a new hashtag sweeping Twitter concerning members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Lou Dobbs, a Fox News Business Host, tweeted several times using the hashtag “Mormon Mafia” to attack Evan McMullin supporters.

Dobbs, a Trump supporter, seemed upset that McMullin, an independent, is leading in several Utah polls. Utah is a traditionally red state.

Dobb’s hashtag has sparked a wave of hilarious tweets about different aspects of stereotypical Mormon culture ranging from fry sauce to Mormon missionaries.