BYU updates Title IX policy, includes amnesty clause for sexual assault victims

BYU announced it has made additions to its sexual misconduct policy following the recommendations of the Advisory Council on Campus Response to Sexual Assault.

The advisory council made 23 recommendations, including an amnesty clause for sexual assault victims and a new physical space for the Title IX office that is separate from the Honor Code office. The university is adopting all 23 recommendations explained in the council’s full report.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students,” said BYU President Kevin J Worthen in a letter to the BYU community on Oct. 26.