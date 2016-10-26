 BYU updates Title IX policy, includes amnesty clause for sexual assault victims – The Daily Universe

BYU updates Title IX policy, includes amnesty clause for sexual assault victims

Rick Bowmer
Protesters stand in solidarity with rape victims on the campus of Brigham Young University during a sexual assault awareness demonstration Wednesday, April 20, 2016. BYU announced an update to its sexual assault policy on Oct. 26. (Associated Press)

BYU announced it has made additions to its sexual misconduct policy following the recommendations of the Advisory Council on Campus Response to Sexual Assault.

The advisory council made 23 recommendations, including an amnesty clause for sexual assault victims and a new physical space for the Title IX office that is separate from the Honor Code office. The university is adopting all 23 recommendations explained in the council’s full report.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students,” said BYU President Kevin J Worthen in a letter to the BYU community on Oct. 26.

 

