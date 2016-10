Netflix announced they will release “A Series of Unfortunate Events” on Jan. 13, 2017. The series will be based on the books written by Daniel Handler, otherwise known as Lemony Snicket. BYU students reacted to the news and reminisced about their memories of the series.

BYU film student Heather Moser expressed her feelings about the teaser trailer.

“I was pretty excited. Especially since it was Lemony Snicket that was talking to you about it,” Moser said.