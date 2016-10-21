11 Halloween parties scarier than midterms

College students may be too old to trick or treat, but there are many other activities in Provo to celebrate Halloween. Here’s a master list of all the Halloween parties and activities happening in the next two weeks.

1. Epic Dance Parties’ Haunted Colosseum ft. Jamesthemormon

The Haunted Colosseum costume dance party is on Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo.

The party is hosted by Epic Dance Parties and will feature a photo booth and Jamesthemormon, as well as other popular DJs in Utah County. Over 5,000 students are expected to attend, according to the event’s Facebook page. Winners of the costume contest will also receive a prize. Tickets can be purchased online.

2. The Provo Haunt

The first annual ‘Provo Haunt’ is a Halloween-themed dance party at Gezzo Hall on Friday, Oct. 21, at 8:30 p.m.

This costume party will feature professional sound and lighting, free drinks and pizza.

Three local DJs will also perform: DJ Jerry (the winner of the Freedom Frenzy DJ competition), DJ ECHØ (DJ for ‘The Tribe’) and DJ Kanani (Mr. Aloha).

Tickets are $8 at the door before 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., tickets are $10.

3. Liberty Scare Underground Dance Party

Students can check out the Liberty Square underground parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. for the Liberty Scare underground dance party.

The party features a surprise DJ, costumes, free drinks, music and a photo booth, according to the party’s Facebook event page.

4. Insomnia

The Tribe (hosts of the Freedom Frenzy) and UVUSA present Insomnia, Utah County’s largest Halloween dance, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The party takes place on Halloween night, Oct. 31, at 9 p.m.

Adriel Casellas, a junior studying marketing at BYU and a member of The Tribe, said his goal is to give people an experience they won’t forget. Insomnia is a recurring event and is known for being an event with value, according to Casellas.

“I think the uniqueness factor really comes in the show The Tribe puts on, since nobody else does it like we do. We really take notice to the details so nothing slips through the cracks,” Casellas said. “The theme for the event is ‘Stranger Things,’ so anyone who’s a fan of the show will wig out when they see what we have going on in terms of look and feel.”

Felipe Ortolano, a junior studying advertising at BYU and another member of The Tribe, said this is The Tribe’s largest production yet.

“Anyone who’s been to our events before knows the level of energy we bring, and we plan on turning it up even more this time,” Ortolano said. “Our DJs are stoked and have been working on their sets for weeks to make sure that it’s ‘next level.'”

Students can wear their costumes and must have a valid state or UVU ID.

Ticket prices are as follows:

UVU students – presale online: $8, at the door: $10

General public – presale online: $10, at the door: $15

5. Haunted Hustle

‘The Haunted Hustle‘ is a Halloween-themed 5k run in Salt Lake City on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. The 5k is a night run with a zombie graveyard, a foggy forest and a tunnel of terror.

The Haunted Hustle is known to be the “scariest 5k course on the planet,” according to its Facebook page.

Those who complete the run will get to enjoy a party with local DJs, giveaways, a costume contest, treats and more.

Tickets can also be purchased at www.thehauntedhustle.com.

6. Beautiful Nightmare VI

The Beautiful Nightmare VI party at Alpine Village is a free Halloween party on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m..

The event will feature a new DJ, a large sound system and black lights all around the dance floor.

7. 6th Annual Nightmare on Center St.

ProvoLive and Guru’s Cafe are teaming up for the 6th Annual Nightmare on Center St.

Ryann Fish is the head of marketing for ProvoLive and a sophomore at BYU.

Fish said Nightmare on Center St. is a free, annual event that involves daytime trick-or-treating around businesses for families in downtown Provo. The event ends with Provo’s largest free dance party for college students, according to Fish.

“Last year we had about 5,000 students and it was crazy,” Fish said. “This is our sixth year in a row putting this on, and it’s become somewhat of a Provo tradition.”

Fish also said the party features free drinks, a photo booth, giveaways and a costume contest.

“Last year, Google Fiber donated baskets with lava lamps, Chrome Cast and other things,” Fish said. “All they had to do was enter on an Instagram page.”

8. Haunted Halloween Party

Raintree Apartments and Glenwood Apartments have teamed up to throw a free, haunted Halloween party featuring DJ Phaya. Students can wear their costumes to the party on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. Free hot chocolate and donuts will be served all night long.

9. Thriller at The Village

The Thriller party will take place at The Village on Friday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. The party also features giveaways, a costume contest, local DJs and discounted Sodalicious.

10. Halloween Carnival

The Provo Recreation Center is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The carnival features milder, kid-friendly activities, such as a zombie laser tag graveyard, a craft area, escape boxes, a haunted garden and candy. The event is free for recreation members. Nonmembers and students can purchase tickets for $5.

11. Haunted Night at the Museum

The Natural History Museum of Utah is hosting its first ever Haunted Night at the Museum on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults and seniors and $5 for youth and kids. They can be purchased online at https://online.nhmu.utah.edu/haunted.

Each ticket includes full access to the museum, including a special exhibit called ‘The Power of Poison.’

The event also includes food for purchase, a Halloween dance-off, a scavenger hunt, a mad scientist’s lab photo booth, hot chocolate and other Halloween-themed drinks.