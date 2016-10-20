Roundup: Final presidential debate

The final 2016 presidential debate was held in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening. Universe reporters covered the debate from Nevada. Below is a roundup of debate coverage and stories from the newsroom.
BYU, UNLV students react to final debate watch parties
Final debate does little to sway voters’ opinions
Universe reporters discuss final presidential debate in podcast
Recapping the third presidential debate
Fact Checking: Does it change things?
Taco trucks form wall outside Trump hotel in protest
Universe reporters preview final presidential debate in podcast