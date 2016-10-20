Final debate does little to sway voters’ opinions

LAS VEGAS — Donald Trump’s performance at the final debate Wednesday October 19th did little to change voter minds one direction or another.

Right after the debate watch party at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Student Union Center, community members stood in groups discussing the events that had just transpired. Sandra Wolf from Mendocino County California said that she felt the debate merely confirmed the opinions she previously held about Donald Trump.

“I think it solidified my already contemptuous feelings toward him,” Wolf said. “I already disliked him, but I was giving him a chance to maybe get his side on it. He did a poor job because he is such a poor sport. No gracefulness, or class or anything.”

Sonja Clark from Las Vegas expressed feeling more confident in her opinions surrounding Hillary Clinton.

“I think Hilary validated her strengths,” Clark said, “I just liked the fact that she validated for me that she is very knowledgeable and she is perfectly capable of running this country.”

Ryan Williams from Sherman Oaks, California continued to tout his support for Trump throughout the evening, and explained that he felt polling surrounding the election would not be trustworthy before or after the final debate. He believes there are more quiet Trump supporters than are recognized.

“I was pretty vocal in there as a Trump supporter, and I would see people turn around and look at me,” Williams said. “And I saw a few scowls and glares, but mostly I saw smiles and I thought, ‘why aren’t you being noisy?’ You’ve been told to lay down and keep nice and quiet if you’re a Trump supporter. …But I think when push comes to shove and it’s just you versus the ballot box, people are going to be voting Trump. … I think Trump is in the process of creating a landslide victory.”

Trump’s performance in the final debate has not swayed Utah Sen. Mike Lee from his opinion of the candidate. Lee has been outspokenly critical of a Trump Presidency.

“I had hoped that Donald Trump would latch on, that he would decide to become a champion of Federalism and separation of powers,” Lee said. “As far as I can tell he never got there and that is independently concerning to me. …I think he is unelectable and I think he needs to step aside.”

Regarding Trump’s assertion that the election is rigged, Lee stated that it frightens him, and that he has never seen anything like it before.

“I think it’s frightening beyond my ability to describe,” Lee said. “It’s almost an anticipated repudiation of the outcome of the election. … It delegitimizes the entire process in a way that is really dangerous.”

When asked, what areas Lee and Clinton could find common ground to work together for the people of Utah should she become President, Lee says he will work with her in a similar way to how he has worked with President Obama.

“Hillary Clinton for the most part would preside a lot like President Obama has. While President Obama and I don’t agree on a lot of things, we have found some areas where we have been able to work together. I was the author of the USA Freedom Act which was passed into law last summer and signed into law by President Obama. He and I agreed on that.

“I also agree with President Obama’s need for criminal justice reform within the Federal system. I am one of the lead champions of the effort going on in Congress right now. If that doesn’t pass into law in this Congress and before President Obama leaves, I would hope that that might be something we could work with the next President to accomplish.”

Congressman Jason Chaffetz, though unable to to watch the Presidential debate due to his own local debate held at Utah Valley University Wednesday night, commented on the state of the election.

“I’m in the NeverHillary camp,” Chaffetz said. “I think she is the worst President we could possibly select, so I’m just out of the endorsement game. People can make their own decision for their own selves.”

Chaffetz pulled his endorsement of Trump after a recording of Trump making a series of lewd and sexually charged comments about women surfaced.

“Its one thing to support somebody, but to actually endorse them, I just couldn’t do that,” said Chaffetz.

Should Trump become President, Chaffetz would like to work with him on public land issues as well as energy development within Utah.

“I want to work with him on public land issues,” Chaffetz said. “It’s a big deal in Utah and it needs to be addressed. Energy development is also something that would bolster the Utah economy.”

When asked whether or not he believed he could find areas of common ground to work together with Clinton for the good of Utah, Chaffetz said, “We’ll try, but they are going to be few and far between. I hope she understands and respects the role of Congress. She can’t just make it up as she goes along as President Obama has done. There is a process and I don’t know that she’ll respect that process.”

According to Chaffetz, Trump’s concerns about voter fraud remind American’s to be vigilant. While he doesn’t believe Utah will have a problem with a rigged election, he believes there are places that need to be watched closely from all sides.

“Ringing the warning bell ahead of time is a reasonable thing to do so that we can continue to enjoy a process of integrity,” Chaffetz said. “I expect (honesty) would be the case, but it’s always important to be vigilant and make sure and watch.”