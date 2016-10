A team of Universe reporters is currently in Las Vegas preparing to cover the 2016 final presidential debate. In the following podcast, reporters Gianluca Cuestas, Haley Hilton, Sarah Averett and Ryan Morgan recap the first two 2016 presidential debates and discuss factors that may affect the election moving forward. The final debate is scheduled to take place on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. PT at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.