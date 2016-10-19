Memorable moments enliven first term

BYU’s second block of Fall Semester begins today, Wednesday, Oct. 19. With half of Fall 2016 behind students, The Universe looks back on some of the biggest events of the semester to date.

1. BYU Football wins season opener against Arizona.

2. BYU ranks high in Best Colleges report for Best Value and claims other high rankings.

3. Students on study abroad programs thrive alongside Zika virus.

4. Jamesthemormon records 2016 BYU football anthem and performs on campus.

5. Semester enrollment matches the 2012 levels for the first time since the missionary age change four years ago.

6. The BYU basketball team gears up for the season, which will include the Lone Peak Three’s reunion on the court.

7. Y-lighting tradition changes with newly installed permanent lights.

8. The Harold B. Lee Library hosts Milktoberfest to celebrate BYU’s enthusiasm for chocolate milk.

9. BYU football wins Homecoming game after an intense double-overtime.

10. Jamaal Williams takes over BYU’s all-time rushing record.