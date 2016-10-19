Memorable moments enliven first term

Madeline Phillips
BYU’s second block of Fall Semester begins today, Wednesday, Oct. 19. With half of Fall 2016 behind students, The Universe looks back on some of the biggest events of the semester to date.

1. BYU Football wins season opener against Arizona.

BYU football: Cougars open Sitake era with thrilling win against Arizona

2. BYU ranks high in Best Colleges report for Best Value and claims other high rankings.

BYU ranks high in annual Best Colleges report

3. Students on study abroad programs thrive alongside Zika virus.

BYU students study abroad despite Zika

4. Jamesthemormon records 2016 BYU football anthem and performs on campus.

Jamesthemormon will headline on-campus concert

5. Semester enrollment matches the 2012 levels for the first time since the missionary age change four years ago.

2012 freshman class reflects on mission age change

6. The BYU basketball team gears up for the season, which will include the Lone Peak Three’s reunion on the court. 

BYU men’s basketball holds annual media day

7. Y-lighting tradition changes with newly installed permanent lights.

Y-lighting evolves for Homecoming 2016

8. The Harold B. Lee Library hosts Milktoberfest to celebrate BYU’s enthusiasm for chocolate milk.

HBLL creates ‘Milktoberfest’ holiday to celebrate students

9. BYU football wins Homecoming game after an intense double-overtime.

Williams breaks rushing record in double-overtime win

10. Jamaal Williams takes over BYU’s all-time rushing record.

Williams humble in history-making night

 

