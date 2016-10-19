BYU football’s history vs Boise State

BYU football will try to extend its winning streak Thursday night as the Cougars take on yet another formidable opponent. The undefeated Boise State Broncos are ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll and will be seeking to avenge last year’s narrow loss to the Cougars in Provo.

BYU trails the all-time series against the Broncos 2-4. Thursday will be the fourth matchup played on the infamous blue turf (8:15 p.m. MDT, ESPN).

The following is a brief video recap of each game in the series.

Oct. 30, 2003 Boise State 50 BYU 12

The only video footage I could find of the 2003 game is the above clip of John Beck getting absolutely crushed by a Boise State defender.

The Broncos made short work of the Cougars in their first-ever meeting, and comfortably led 28-2 at halftime. The only Cougar consolation was achieving the feat of recording two safeties and trailing by the amazing score of 28-4 early in the third quarter.

Sept. 24, 2004 Boise State 28 BYU 27

BYU was a big underdog in its first ever game on the “Smurf Turf.” The Cougars quickly dug themselves into a 16-0 deficit, only to come roaring back to take a 27-22 fourth quarter lead.

A Boise State touchdown late in the game put the Broncos back on top 28-27. BYU kicker Matt Payne set up for the potential game-winning 38-yard field goal in the games’ final seconds, but the attempt sailed wide.

Despite the miss, Payne will forever live on in Cougar lore for the two soul-crushing hits he laid on punt returner Chris Carr.

Sept. 20, 2012 Boise State 7 BYU 6

Despite coughing up the ball five times and churning out a measly 200 yards of total offense, BYU still had a chance to pull of an upset in 2012. Replacing a struggling Riley Nelson was freshman quarterback Taysom Hill, who barreled his way into the end zone with 3:37 left for the game’s only offensive points.

Rather than attempt the game-tying PAT, head coach Bronco Mendenhall elected to go for two and the win. Hill’s ensuing pass fell short of an open Cody Hoffman in the back of the end zone and the Broncos proceeded to run out the clock. The defeat spoiled the performance of a stout Cougar defense, which didn’t allow a single point all game.

Oct. 25, 2013 BYU 37 Boise State 20

The Cougars finally managed to register in the series’ win column with a 37-20 thumping of the Broncos in Provo.

Quarterback Taysom Hill finished the game with 415 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns, and wide receiver Cody Hoffman became BYU’s all-time career touchdown receptions leader on a second quarter score.

Oct. 24, 2014 Boise State 55 BYU 30

Backup quarterback Christian Stewart performed admirably, receiver Colby Pearson had over 100 receiving yards, and the Cougar defense scored on both a pick-six and a safety, but it all proved no match for the Broncos’ 637 yards of total offense.

Boise State quarterback Grant Hedrick threw all over the field for 410 yards and four touchdowns on the night.

Sept. 12, 2015 BYU 35 Boise State 20

The Cougars overcome a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to stun the No. 20 Broncos 35-24 in 2015.

Freshman quarterback Tanner Mangum threw the game-winning 35-yard score on 4th and 7 with less than a minute remaining. Mangum finished his first ever collegiate start with 309 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.